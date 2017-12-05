Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open

Posted: Updated:

The City of Reno has announced that registration for the 2018 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games, a program dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness in those 50 and older, is now open. Athletes 50 and older can now sign up.

The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018 with a free Opening Games Social at the Toll Brothers Regency Clubhouse. And the event will conclude on Wednesday, February 14 with the Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance event at the Eldorado Resort Casino.

There will be opportunities to compete individually, with a partner or as part of a team. Competitors will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals according to gender, age and ability.

“Keeping seniors active and engaged in a fun and healthy way is critical to our success as a community,” said Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon, who is also a member of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. “We are fortunate to be able to offer seniors the chance to compete with their fellow community members.”

The registration fee is $30 per person, plus an additional $10-$20 per-sport fee. The registration fee includes a Winter Games T-shirt, pin and a ticket to the Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance and Closing Ceremony. This year the Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance will be held at the Eldorado Resort Casino on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5:30 p.m to 9 p.m. Additional Dinner/Dance tickets for competitor guests and the public ($30) will be available.

Registration is available through January 22, 2018 by mail; or by January 30, 2018 via in-person drop-off or online at Reno.gov/SeniorGames.

For more information, including a schedule of events, visit Reno.gov/SeniorGames or call 775-657-4602. Prospective participants can also send an email to SeniorServices@Reno.gov to sign up for email updates.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Keeping the Homeless Warm This Winter

    Keeping the Homeless Warm This Winter

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 1:34 AM EST2017-12-05 06:34:31 GMT

    The homeless population struggles to keep warm with the falling temperatures of the winter season, and while shelters do take some in, they are often over capacity.

    More >>

    The homeless population struggles to keep warm with the falling temperatures of the winter season, and while shelters do take some in, they are often over capacity.

    More >>

  • Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open

    Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 1:27 AM EST2017-12-05 06:27:12 GMT

    The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018.

    More >>

    The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018.

    More >>

  • How County Permits & Fees Affect New Housing Prices

    How County Permits & Fees Affect New Housing Prices

    Monday, December 4 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-05 03:24:19 GMT

    Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.

    More >>

    Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.