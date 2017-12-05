Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open

The City of Reno has announced that registration for the 2018 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games, a program dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness in those 50 and older, is now open. Athletes 50 and older can now sign up.

The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018 with a free Opening Games Social at the Toll Brothers Regency Clubhouse. And the event will conclude on Wednesday, February 14 with the Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance event at the Eldorado Resort Casino.

There will be opportunities to compete individually, with a partner or as part of a team. Competitors will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals according to gender, age and ability.

“Keeping seniors active and engaged in a fun and healthy way is critical to our success as a community,” said Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon, who is also a member of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. “We are fortunate to be able to offer seniors the chance to compete with their fellow community members.”



The registration fee is $30 per person, plus an additional $10-$20 per-sport fee. The registration fee includes a Winter Games T-shirt, pin and a ticket to the Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance and Closing Ceremony. This year the Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance will be held at the Eldorado Resort Casino on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5:30 p.m to 9 p.m. Additional Dinner/Dance tickets for competitor guests and the public ($30) will be available.

Registration is available through January 22, 2018 by mail; or by January 30, 2018 via in-person drop-off or online at Reno.gov/SeniorGames.

For more information, including a schedule of events, visit Reno.gov/SeniorGames or call 775-657-4602. Prospective participants can also send an email to SeniorServices@Reno.gov to sign up for email updates.

