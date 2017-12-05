Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games Registration Now Open

The homeless population struggles to keep warm with the falling temperatures of the winter season, and while shelters do take some in, they are often over capacity.More >>
The homeless population struggles to keep warm with the falling temperatures of the winter season, and while shelters do take some in, they are often over capacity.More >>
The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018.More >>
The games -- which include events such as archery, basketball, beanbag baseball, bowling, climbing walls, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, escape rooms and shuffle board – will start on January 30, 2018.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
Most of the housing developments built in Washoe County over the past few years have had rents higher than the average Northern Nevada worker can afford. Last week Channel 2 spoke with builders about why that is. This week, we look into how permitting and fees at the county level impact the final cost.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (4-6) fell to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-2) 106-97 Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (4-6) fell to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-2) 106-97 Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.More >>
Students and staff at Galena High School went into what is called a 'hard lockdown,' on Monday. Fortunately, it was just a drill, a drill to make sure everyone knows exactly what to do in the event that a real Code Red Alert happens.More >>
Students and staff at Galena High School went into what is called a 'hard lockdown,' on Monday. Fortunately, it was just a drill, a drill to make sure everyone knows exactly what to do in the event that a real Code Red Alert happens.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday afternoon for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
A federal judge sentenced Richie West to 24 months on Monday afternoon for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
Colin Kaepernick was the surprise honoree at an ACLU gathering in Beverly Hills, honored with the Bill of Rights award.More >>
Colin Kaepernick was the surprise honoree at an ACLU gathering in Beverly Hills, honored with the Bill of Rights award.More >>
Sparks Police say a woman is behind bars for DUI and Trafficking drugs.More >>
Sparks Police say a woman is behind bars for DUI and Trafficking drugs.More >>
Sparks Fire responds to an oven fire that broke out inside of a Sparks bakery Sunday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Fire responds to an oven fire that broke out inside of a Sparks bakery Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Celebration of Life was held Monday for a Carson City teenager, 16-year-old Timothy Jones, who died in the hospital after being in a rollover crash in early November.More >>
A Celebration of Life was held Monday for a Carson City teenager, 16-year-old Timothy Jones, who died in the hospital after being in a rollover crash in early November.More >>