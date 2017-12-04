Bighorns Lose at Fort Wayne

Bighorns Release

The Reno Bighorns (4-6) fell to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (9-2) 106-97 Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Sacramento assignee Justin Jackson led the Bighorns with 24 points, seven rebounds, and three steals while Aaron Harrison scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and added eight two assists for Reno. Kings assignment player Georgios Papagiannis notched 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Walter Lemon, Jr. paced the Mad Ants with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Jarrob Uthoff had 21 points, 14 rebounds and two assists for Fort Wayne.

The opening frame was a close battle, though the Mad Ants would hold the edge through the entirety of the period. The head-to-head battle carried through to a high-scoring second frame with Reno and Fort Wayne each scoring over 25 points (27, 31 respectively). Reno led by three points midway through the quarter, despite the frame seeing four lead changes and six ties. Reno went into the locker room at the half tailing by eight.

Fort Wayne continued to dominate coming out of the break, leading by as many as 17 points in the third quarter. The Bighorns would never regain the advantage in the second half, falling 106-97..

The Bighorns will remain on the road, facing the Lakeland Magic on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. PST at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL.