Sheriff's Office Reopens After Closing for Examination of Suspicious Package

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office closed briefly Monday while the fire department examined a suspicious package brought in by an individual.

The package was delivered to the individual, who deemed it suspicious and drove it to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

The fire department investigated the package and determined it was not a threat.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office would like to remind people to dial 911 if they feel they have been delivered a suspicious package instead of moving it to a different location.