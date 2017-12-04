Free RTC Rides During 'Food for Fare' This Thursday & Friday

The RTC is helping hungry families in our community with its 25th annual Food For Fare drive this Thursday and Friday.

Instead of paying a fare, transit riders may instead pay their fare with a donation of a non-expired, non-perishable food item. The donations support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

“I’m incredibly proud of the RTC’s 25-year commitment to helping our community fight hunger,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “I hope people take this opportunity to contribute and help those in our community who are struggling with hunger this holiday season.”

“Even though our economy has improved, high rent and housing costs mean that many people in our community are still struggling. In our state, more than 390,000 people suffer from food insecurity, which means these people don't know where their next meal is coming from,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “The Food Bank is helping more than 95,000 people each month, but we can’t do it without the community’s help.”

If you aren't riding the bus, you can still donate. Just go to any bus stop and hand a donation to the driver. Food can also be dropped off at the RTC's offices at 1105 Terminal Way in Reno.

(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County contributed to this report.)