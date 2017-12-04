'CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor' Starts Monday Night

The "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" will launch Monday night on the CBS Television Network and will also begin streaming on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service, CBS News President David Rhodes announced.

The full broadcast will stream on CBSN every weeknight at 10 p.m. ET. This marks the first time the network's evening broadcast will stream on CBSN in its entirety on a regular basis.

"We've put streaming at the center of our strategy to bring CBS News content to new audiences anywhere, on any device," said Rhodes. "Streaming Jeff's 'CBS Evening News' on CBSN after each night's West Coast broadcast will be just the start of new digital extensions for this important franchise."

"The 'CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor' is uniquely situated to produce world-class journalism designed to been seen by audiences on a variety of platforms," said Steve Capus, executive producer of the "CBS Evening News" and executive editor of CBS News. "We're proud of the work we produce every night and are looking forward to the full broadcast streaming regularly on CBSN."

Since launching in November 2014, CBSN has been one of the fastest growing and largest stand-alone streaming services. That growth has continued across CBSN and CBSNews.com in 2017, with more than 35 percent growth in CBSN streams year-over-year. With an average age of 38, nearly 80 percent of CBSN viewers are between the ages of 18 and 49 and continue to expand the audience for CBS News content.

Jeff Glor — an Emmy-award winning, veteran CBS News journalist — joined the network in 2007. He has traveled around the world to bring original reporting to CBS News viewers. Before being named "CBS Evening News" anchor, Glor was a CBS News correspondent and lead anchor on CBSN during its critical launch period.

As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will also maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

