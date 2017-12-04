Nevada Supreme Court Justices Douglas, Cherry to Retire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Supreme Court Justices Douglas, Cherry to Retire

Posted: Updated:
Justice Michael L. Douglas, Justice Michael A. Cherry Justice Michael L. Douglas, Justice Michael A. Cherry

Two veteran Nevada Supreme Court justices say this will be their last term on the seven-member bench, in an announcement that means two new members will be elected in November 2018.

Justices Michael Douglas and Michael Cherry each said In brief comments before hearing appellate arguments Monday in Las Vegas that they'll retire in January 2019 after their terms on the state high court expire.

Douglas has been on the court since his appointment by Republican former Gov. Kenny Guinn in March 2004. He's the first black justice ever on the state high court, and will serve as chief justice in 2018.

Cherry was elected in November 2006 and took his seat in January 2007.

The last time two Nevada justices were elected at once was November 2004.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.