Douglas County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scams

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Richie West on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
Reno-Tahoe International Airport officials are warning residents of fake pet adoption companies claiming to operate in conjunction with the airport.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed proclamations to formally scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah: Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante.More >>
The Associated Press college basketball poll has ranked Nevada at 22 out of 25. The Wolf Pack are ranked for the first time since 2007.More >>
Two veteran Nevada Supreme Court justices say this will be their last term on the seven-member bench, in an announcement that means two new members will be elected in November 2018.More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Richie West on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.More >>
Sparks Police say a woman is behind bars for DUI and Trafficking drugs.More >>
Colin Kaepernick was the surprise honoree at an ACLU gathering in Beverly Hills, honored with the Bill of Rights award.More >>
Sparks Fire responds to an oven fire that broke out inside of a Sparks bakery Sunday afternoon.More >>
A celebration of life is scheduled Monday for the 16-year-old who died after a rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road in Carson City last month.More >>
