Douglas County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scams - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scams

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam involving a missed court date and fines. 

Deputies say the callers are a member of the Sheriff’s Office, specifically using DCSO member’s names and falsely stating that the resident has missed a court date and a fine is now due, wanting to take the residents credit card number to satisfy the fine, or there was a warrant recently issued and again they want a credit card to satisfy the warrant.  

These calls are phone scams and the callers are trying to obtain personal information from those they are calling. 

The calls may appear local on the resident’s caller ID, but they may be computer “spoofed” to show a local number.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office NEVER calls the public to notify them that they owe money on a warrant or fine. The public is encouraged to hang up on those calls and never give out personal information on the phone.

Last week, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office reported a similar phone scam. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.