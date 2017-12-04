Douglas County Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Phone Scams

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam involving a missed court date and fines.

Deputies say the callers are a member of the Sheriff’s Office, specifically using DCSO member’s names and falsely stating that the resident has missed a court date and a fine is now due, wanting to take the residents credit card number to satisfy the fine, or there was a warrant recently issued and again they want a credit card to satisfy the warrant.

These calls are phone scams and the callers are trying to obtain personal information from those they are calling.

The calls may appear local on the resident’s caller ID, but they may be computer “spoofed” to show a local number.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office NEVER calls the public to notify them that they owe money on a warrant or fine. The public is encouraged to hang up on those calls and never give out personal information on the phone.

Last week, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office reported a similar phone scam.