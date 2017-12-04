Nevada Wolf Pack #22 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

With the University of Nevada men’s basketball team is off to its best NCAA Division I start in school history at 8-0, the Wolf Pack is ranked No. 22 in the latest Associated Press top 25 Poll.

Nevada is the first Mountain West team to earn a top 25 ranking since Boise State in the final poll of the 2014-15 season

The last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on Apr. 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the Feb. 27, 2007 poll. The Pack was ranked 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

On Tuesday, Nevada will play Texas Tech. The game will air on Fox College Sports at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Duke remains the unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week and the top 10 has shuffled with Notre Dame's loss to No. 3 Michigan State.

The Blue Devils (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes from a media panel in poll results released on Monday. Kansas remained at No. 2, Michigan State No. 3 and Villanova was No. 4.

Notre Dame's 81-63 loss to the Spartans dropped the Fighting Irish four places to No. 9, with Florida moving up a spot to No. 5.

Wichita State, Texas A&M and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

No. 19 Seton Hall and No. 21 Purdue both moved into the poll this week.

(The Associated Press, University of Nevada contributed to this report.)