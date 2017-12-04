Taking Selfies for a Good Cause!

The next time you take a selfie it could be used for a good cause, Wolf Run Student Housing is teaming up with St. Jude Up 'Til Dawn to help raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The campaign is pretty simple, all you have to do is find the Up 'Til Dawn table at the University of Nevada, Reno and take a photo with their picture frame. Once you upload the photo to social media you then tag it to Wolf Run Student Housing.

For every photo uploaded, Wolf Run Student Housing will donate $1 for Up 'Til Dawn.

For St. Jude, fundraisers like this are important for their campaign. "They base solely on donor funds so events like up 'Til Dawn is important to keep operations running," says Aidan Byrnes, Co-Fundraising Director for Up 'Til Dawn.

Last year the organization raised a little more than $60,000, this year they hope to reach $65,000. The group spends most of the year fundraising money for the hospital, and in March they hold an 'Up 'Til Dawn' event where they keep participants awake until the early hours of the morning.

Wolf Run Student Housing is excited to be a part of something so huge. "We are a family run organization so the whole family thing really hits home for us," says Shellie Brown, General Manager for Wolf Run Student Housing.

If you would like to donate money to the cause click here: http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/UTD/UTD?pg=entry&fr_id=75606

If you would like to take a photo with their frame, the group will be on campus every Tuesday and Thursday until March 6, 2018.