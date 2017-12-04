Richie West Scheduled to be Sentenced in Prescription Drug Ring

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Richie West on Monday for his role in a prescription drug ring last year.

West pleaded guilty in February to Count One, admitting that he was part of a conspiracy to sell prescription drugs. At the time he faced 11 felony drug counts, including conspiracy and distribution charges. Each count carried up to 20 years in prison. He also faced two firearms charges which came with mandatory consecutive sentences of five and 25 years behind bars. By changing Count One to a guilty plea, the other 12 charges were dismissed.

West said he got his prescription pills from Dr. Robert Rand because of chronic back pain, but would sell the extra pills to his alleged co-conspirators for them to sell.

Prosecutors say the type of activity happened from at least November 13, 2012 until his arrest on April 28, 2016.

Dr. Rand was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges.

The judge also fined Rand $25,000 and ordered him to pay $12,000 in funeral expenses to the Michael Yenick family.

The Department of Justice says according to admissions made in the plea agreement, Rand prescribed an excessive amount of oxycodone to a patient without a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice that resulted in the patient’s death from oxycodone intoxication. From the start of treatment, in June 2014, Rand prescribed the patient oxycodone. The DOJ says in September 2014, a doctor spoke with Rand about the patient receiving 180 oxycodone pills per month from Rand and the patient’s history. The patient was hospitalized twice. Despite phone calls, records, and encounters, Rand continued to prescribe oxycodone to the patient. The DOJ says in September 2015, Rand prescribed 45 dosages of oxycodone in 30 mg amounts, as well as Xanax, to the patient. One week later, Rand prescribed an additional 180 dosages of oxycodone in 30 mg amounts to the patient. Rand acted with gross negligence in prescribing this oxycodone and did so in reckless regard for the patient’s life.

In court, the DOJ says Dr. Rand admitted that he prescribed Richie West 500 doses of oxycodone each month for more than half-a-year. They also say he also admitted that it was his prescription that led to the death of Yenick.