Special Santa Train Ride for Kids Battling Cancer

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is continuing their last year's tradition of offering a special train ride for children with compromised immune systems.

Since these kids are in various stages of cancer treatments and can't be around the general public, they offer a unique ride for them.

After the last train of people, volunteers clean down the train cars so that these children can board the train safe and sound. They will get to ride around the museum with their families and meet Santa, who brings gifts from local businesses in the community.

The museum decided to make this special ride a tradition after last year's success. The special train rides are scheduled to run Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th. If you'd like to take advantage of one of these rides, you can reserve train seats by contacting Rebecca Bevans, Friends of NSRM Events Committee Chair at rebecca.bevans@yahoo.com.

The public Santa Trains will be running for the next two Saturdays in December. December 9th and 16th, you can hop on board the train from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.