Woman Arrested for DUI/Trafficking Saturday Night

Sparks Police say a woman is behind bars for DUI and Trafficking drugs.

Police say 23-year-old Sabra Alise Bewley was driving the "wrong way" on Pyramid Highway, just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Later, she climbed on top of the vehicle and began dancing. Officers say she tried to run away on a child's scooter but was not successful.

Bewley was taken to the hospital and later arrested for for DUI, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and more.