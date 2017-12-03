Small explosion at a Sparks Bakery, Sparks Fire on Scene

Sparks Fire says they are on scene of a small fire that broke out at a bakery near Greenbrae Drive and El Rancho Drive.

They say they responded to the report of an oven fire at 3:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out inside a business at the 2200 block of Greenbrae Drive.

After crews arrived, they found no visible fire, but they say the structure had some significant damage.

Two employees were inside at the time of the fire and they both suffered minor injuries and were treated by REMSA.

Sparks Fire tells us there were three engines, one ladder, a truck company and a battalion chief who responded to the incident. No other injuries have been reported at this time. The fire is still under investigation and the business has been closed.

We have a crew at the scene. We will bring you more details as they become available.