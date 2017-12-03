Small explosion at a Sparks Bakery, Sparks Fire on Scene

Sparks Fire says they are on scene of a fire at a bakery near Greenbrae Drive and El Rancho Drive. As of 4:20 p.m., they say there are no injuries. However, crews are still working to contain the flames. We will bring you more details as they become available.More >>
The Nevada State Railroad Museum is continuing their last year's tradition of offering a special train ride for children with compromised immune systems.
Sparks Police say a woman is behind bars for DUI and Trafficking drugs.
Spanish Springs High School Marching Band is hosting their Christmas Craft and Gift Show on Sunday, December 3rd.
The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a a gallery called "Women Artists of the Great Basin."
Our first decent chance for snow in the valley comes early Sunday morning right before sunrise through about 7am. This will be a fast moving storm with warming temperatures by mid morning and improving roads. Snow totals will be light in the valley and in the Sierra as well.
Saturday's overnight storm is causing unsafe road conditions and Nevada Highway Patrol wants you to be aware while driving through I-80 today.
A person is recovering in the hospital after their motorized wheelchair was struck by a truck in Sparks Friday.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada transportation officials say flooding is a possibility around a lake south of Reno.
