Local High School Hosts Christmas Craft Show

Spanish Springs High School Cougar Marching Band is hosting their Christmas Craft and Gift Show on Sunday, December 3rd.

The band is holding this seasonal craft fair to raise money for their program. 

Local businesses will be there to sell everything from gifts, home decor, ornaments to jewelry.

Also, there will be free photos with Santa!

The event lasts until 5 p.m., but photos with Santa are from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Spanish Springs High School is located at 1065 Eagle Canyon Drive in Sparks. 

