Local High School Hosts Christmas Craft Show

Spanish Springs High School Marching Band is hosting their Christmas Craft and Gift Show on Sunday, December 3rd.More >>
The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a a gallery called "Women Artists of the Great Basin."More >>
Saturday's overnight storm is causing unsafe road conditions and Nevada Highway Patrol wants you to be aware while driving through I-80 today.More >>
Jordan Caroline poured in 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out four assists to help Nevada remain unbeaten with a 76-65 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday night.More >>
Our first decent chance for snow in the valley comes early Sunday morning right before sunrise through about 7am. This will be a fast moving storm with warming temperatures by mid morning and improving roads. Snow totals will be light in the valley and in the Sierra as well.More >>
Saturday's overnight storm is causing unsafe road conditions and Nevada Highway Patrol wants you to be aware while driving through I-80 today.More >>
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada transportation officials say flooding is a possibility around a lake south of Reno.More >>
A person is recovering in the hospital after their motorized wheelchair was struck by a truck in Sparks Friday.More >>
Sparks Police say officers responded to an armed robbery at 1695 Sullivan Lane, the Fair Deal Market at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.More >>
