Women Artists of the Great Basin Exhibition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Women Artists of the Great Basin Exhibition

Posted: Updated:

The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a a gallery called "Women Artists of the Great Basin." They say it is the largest collection of women's artwork to ever have been on display in Nevada. 

The exhibition is a collection of images and stories of diverse women artists who call the Great Basin their home. According to the Sierra Arts Foundation, the photographs were shot by a local artist named Susan Mantle. Her work will also be a part of the exhibition.

You can stop by the gallery to see the work on Sunday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Sierra Arts Foundation is located at 17 South Virginia Street. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.