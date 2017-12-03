Women Artists of the Great Basin Exhibition

The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a a gallery called "Women Artists of the Great Basin." They say it is the largest collection of women's artwork to ever have been on display in Nevada.

The exhibition is a collection of images and stories of diverse women artists who call the Great Basin their home. According to the Sierra Arts Foundation, the photographs were shot by a local artist named Susan Mantle. Her work will also be a part of the exhibition.

You can stop by the gallery to see the work on Sunday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Sierra Arts Foundation is located at 17 South Virginia Street.