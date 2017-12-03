NHP Working on Several Crashes on I-80, Drive Safely - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Working on Several Crashes on I-80, Drive Safely

Posted: Updated:

Saturday's overnight storm is causing unsafe road conditions and Nevada Highway Patrol wants you to be aware while driving through I-80 today. 

There are several crashes on I-80 from the California state line to South Virginia. Also, NHP says there are some crashes in the north valleys area on US 395. 

Roads are slick, so they advice you to be careful on the roadways.

Follow the NHP Northern Command Twitter, here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.