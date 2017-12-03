Light Snow Sunday Morning

Our first decent chance for snow in the valley comes early Sunday morning right before sunrise through about 7am. This will be a fast moving storm with warming temperatures by mid morning and improving roads. Snow totals will be light in the valley and in the Sierra as well. If you sleep in past 9am you'll miss it all in Reno.



The front will be coming from the west northwest and moving southeast, which is a favorable direction for the valley to get some snow too. We essentially have an equal chance for snow in the valley as we do in the mountains. If the low was coming from the west, then we would have a lot of shadowing instead. This is not entirely a slider storm, but has some similar characteristics to one. Winds will also be breezy in the morning, which may hamper snow totals. To be honest this a tricky forecast, and has a lot of missing pieces to it. At the airport snow totals will be around anything from a dusting to an inch, and couple inches could fall in northwest Reno. Half a foot of snow could fall in the high Sierra by late Sunday morning.



Lake effect snow is also possible south of Pyramid Lake, impacting places like Sparks and Fernley. Lake effect can produce a few inches of snow in a short amount of time.

The majority of the day will be dry, even in the Sierra. By 10am the snow bands should be south of Tahoe with an isolated shower popping up in the Sierra from time to time in the afternoon. By 10am, temperatures will get above freezing in the valley Sunday, with falling temperatures once the sun goes down. Which means, if there are any leftover puddles, they will refreeze by around 6pm.



Monday will be cold, with lows in the teens and 20’s, and highs will only be in the 40’s. It’s going to be a cold week with high pressure, inversions, and poor air quality.

