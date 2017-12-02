Sparks' Hometowne Christmas Parade - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks' Hometowne Christmas Parade

The city of Spark's 31-st annual "Hometowne Christmas Parade" kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony last night and ended with the Christmas parade this morning. The tree is a permanent living Christmas tree, and was installed in 2014.               

It’s a festive tradition kicking off the holiday season, which had a great turn out due to the warm weather. The parade included everything from hundreds of girl scouts to the Mayor’s own marching band.

"This theme is not only a celebration of our great state, but the amazing people are the heart and should of this place,” said Francine Burge, the Sparks special events supervisor.  “This great weather brings more people out, which we just love."

Thousands of people watched as elaborate floats drove through bourbon square in Sparks.

 “I loved all the girl scouts, all their little dresses and stuff, they're just so cute,” said Mikayla, a transplant resident from Hawaii.

The parade would not have been possible without the hundreds of volunteers who donated hours upon hours to put it all together.

For more information or to learn how to volunteer for next year’s parade, you can head to www.cityofsparks.us

