Sparks Police Looking for Suspect in an Armed Robbery

Sparks Police say officers responded to an armed robbery at 1695 Sullivan Lane, the Fair Deal Market around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

They say the suspect ran from the scene, northbound to Sullivan Lane. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The clerk describes the suspect as a black male adult in his twenties, approximately 6-feet and 175 pounds. The clerk said the suspect entered the store and held her at gunpoint with a gun. He took some cash and ran away from the store.

Sparks Police are saying the suspect was wearing black pants and black shirt, black hood or hat with a red bandana or similar type of item on his head underneath.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information about this incident to contact the Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.