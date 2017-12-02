Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash Sends Pedestrian to the Hospital

According to Sparks Police, at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Pyramid Highway and E street for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

After the accident investigation, they say the adult male was crossing Pyramid Highway at E Street in the crosswalk. A pickup truck driver was traveling southbound on Pyramid Highway when they hit the male, not seeing him in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was thrown several feet.

Speed and alcohol don't seem to be a factor at this time. Several witnesses saw the accident and have provided statements.

The male pedestrian was transported to Renown, per REMSA. Sparks Police say does he does not have any life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for a Right of Way violation.