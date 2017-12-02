Bikes for Tykes

The holiday season is here, and the Reno Bike Project (RBP) is collecting and refurbishing bikes for its annual Freewheels for Kids program.

RBP says that through Freewheels, they are able donate refurbished kids' bikes to community organizations that will distribute them to families with children in need during the holiday season.

They are encouraging the public to come help repair the bikes at two volunteer parties. The parties will be on Saturday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 9th. They will be held at the RBP shop at 216 East Grove Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RBP will also be providing food and drinks. If you have a bike that you don't use anymore, fill free to donate it to the project. Cash donations are also accepted, and the money will be spent on replacement parts for the bikes.

RBP says that last year, volunteers came together and fixed up 110 bikes. The bikes were then donated to the Children's Cabinet, University of Nevada – Reno’s Early Head Start Program, Silver Stage Elementary and Washoe County School District Police.