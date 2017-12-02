The Sierra Safari Zoo and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are joining together for the 4th annual Toys for Tots Fundraiser.

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy for toddlers to 18 years old and receive one free admission, per toy, to the zoo.

Santa Claus will also be there to take pictures.

The drive will be going on this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The Sierra Safari Zoo is located at 10200 North Virginia Street.