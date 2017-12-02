Toys for Tots Fundraiser - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Toys for Tots Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

The Sierra Safari Zoo and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are joining together for the 4th annual Toys for Tots Fundraiser. 

You can bring a new, unwrapped toy for toddlers to 18 years old and receive one free admission, per toy, to the zoo. 

Santa Claus will also be there to take pictures. 

The drive will be going on this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The Sierra Safari Zoo is located at 10200 North Virginia Street. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.