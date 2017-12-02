Coffee Stand's 14th Year Raising Money for the Hungry - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Coffee Stand's 14th Year Raising Money for the Hungry

Posted: Updated:

For the 14th year in a row, Kienan Herman and Cyrus Moassessi set up a coffee stand in their neighborhood to raise money to help the hungry in the community. 

The coffee stand will run on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The coffee stand is located at 12755 Valley Springs Road. 

All the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. 

The two teens have been doing this the past 13 years, and have decided to keep up the tradition while in college. 

Starbucks now donates the coffee and most of the baking is done by Kienan and Cyrus. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.