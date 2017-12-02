Coffee Stand's 14th Year Raising Money for the Hungry

For the 14th year in a row, Kienan Herman and Cyrus Moassessi set up a coffee stand in their neighborhood to raise money to help the hungry in the community.

The coffee stand will run on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The coffee stand is located at 12755 Valley Springs Road.

All the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The two teens have been doing this the past 13 years, and have decided to keep up the tradition while in college.

Starbucks now donates the coffee and most of the baking is done by Kienan and Cyrus.