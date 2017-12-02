The Latest: Trump says he's got 'nothing to hide' on Flynn - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Latest: Trump says he's got 'nothing to hide' on Flynn

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times local):
    
12:15 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.
    
On Twitter, the president contends that Flynn's actions during the transition following the 2016 election "were lawful." Trump adds, "There was nothing to hide!"
    
Trump's tweet was delivered while he was in a motorcade in midtown Manhattan heading to a fundraiser. It's his most substantial reaction to the guilty plea by Flynn on Friday as part of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
    
Before leaving the White House for New York City, Trump told reporters there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.
    
___
    
9:20 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is expressing no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
    
The president's remarks Saturday morning are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
    
And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.
    
Three times, Trump told reporters it's been shown that there's "no collusion."
    
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.
    
Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

