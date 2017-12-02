The Latest: Trump says he's got 'nothing to hide' on Flynn

The holiday season is here, and the Reno Bike Project (RBP) is collecting and refurbishing bikes for its annual Freewheels for Kids program.More >>
The Sierra Safari Zoo and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are joining together for the 4th annual Toys for Tots Fundraiser.More >>
For the 14th year in a row, Kienan Herman and Cyrus Moassessi set up a coffee stand in their neighborhood to raise money to help the hungry in the community.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times local): 12:15 p.m. President Donald Trump says he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.More >>
Carson City hosted its annual tree lighting at the capitol building to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.More >>
Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
Ricky D. Sechrest was serving two death sentences for the killing of 9-year-old Carly Villa and 10-year-old Maggie Schindler.More >>
The man was crossing McCarran in an unmarked area when he was struck by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The National Weather Service says a fast moving cold front will move into the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing wind, some snow, and much colder temperatures.More >>
The donation was part of the company's Amazon Goes Gold Campaign, which delivered 10 million boxes featuring gold ribbons – the international symbol of childhood cancer .More >>
