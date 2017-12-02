Carson City Kicks Off Christmas

Carson City hosted its annual tree lighting at the capitol building to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

The night was filled with activities for families including a horse-drawn sleigh ride, and included a caroling performance from 5th graders around Carson City.

Hundreds of 5th graders from 8 different Carson City schools lined the steps of the capitol building to sing to a crowd overflowing from the capitol grounds into Carson St.

First timers and long timers both enjoyed the magnificent sight.

"I got to see how cool the Christmas tree lighting was," Elizabeth Mellow, 8, said.

"They have added a lot more lights than they have before it really looks spectacular now," Audrey Stroub, who has attended about a dozen tree lightings, said.

"Just all the lights and how pretty it was it was like a big winter wonderland," Izabell McCullen, 10, said.

After the tree was lit, Santa Claus and the Grinch made an appearance and handed out candy.

Much of the crowd headed over to McFadden plaza where the Youth Center Carson City Showstoppers performed some Christmas songs at the amphitheater. There were also booths set up throughout the plaza selling all kinds of things, mostly having to do with the holidays.

Stroub said that after Carson City spent all that time and money making downtown more welcoming, that this event is a great use of that space.

"And that's why it's important for the city to bring more people downtown to enjoy Carson City." Stroub said.