Carson City School District Announces Job Fair

The Carson City School District has announced they will be hosting a Job Fair Tuesday, December 5, from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. inside Carson High School, 1111 North Saliman Road, south Senator Square.

They say nearly 50 positions will be available. In particular, they say they need bus drivers, cooks/bakers, para professionals (instructional assistants, classroom aides, ESL assistants, etc.), custodians, substitutes and teachers.