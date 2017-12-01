Amazon Donates $10,000 to Renown Children’s Hospital

Associates from Amazon’s Reno fulfillment center donated $10,000 to the Renown Children’s Hospital as part of the Amazon Goes Gold Campaign.

During Amazon Goes Gold, 10 million boxes were delivered featuring gold ribbons – the international symbol of childhood cancer .

To commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Amazon teamed up with the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) to raise awareness of this deadly disease.

“Giving back to our community is an honor, especially to causes that deeply effect families like childhood cancer,” said Ron Buckley, General Manager at Amazon’s Reno fulfillment center. “We were proud to donate to this cause and make a difference in these children’s lives.”

Amazon employees across the nation also raised awareness of the disease on September 6 by holding a national Pajama Day to honor children who sometimes spend months in pajamas during their treatment.

The event trended on social media in Seattle, and Amazon donated $1 for each employee that wore pajamas to work.

For more information on Amazon and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, click here.