TFFT Announces Prescribed Burns to Continue

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) has announced they will continue prescribed fire operations over the next several weeks, weather permitting.

Lake Valley, North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, California State Parks, California Tahoe Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed fire operations in multiple areas around Lake Tahoe.

Smoke may be present.

To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us.