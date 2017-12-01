TFFT Announces Prescribed Burns to Continue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TFFT Announces Prescribed Burns to Continue

Posted: Updated:

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) has announced they will continue prescribed fire operations over the next several weeks, weather permitting. 

Lake Valley, North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, California State Parks, California Tahoe Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service will conduct prescribed fire operations in multiple areas around Lake Tahoe.  

Smoke may be present. 

To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.