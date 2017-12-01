Salute & Support Veterans Fundraising Raffle

Carson City hosted its annual tree lighting at the capitol building to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.More >>
Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
The man was crossing McCarran in an unmarked area when he was struck by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Nearly 50 positions will be available, and they say they need bus drivers, cooks/bakers, para professionals (instructional assistants, classroom aides, ESL assistants, etc.), custodians, substitutes and teachers.More >>
The donation was part of the company's Amazon Goes Gold Campaign, which delivered 10 million boxes featuring gold ribbons – the international symbol of childhood cancer .More >>
Ricky D. Sechrest was serving two death sentences for the killing of 9-year-old Carly Villa and 10-year-old Maggie Schindler.More >>
The intersection of Vista Blvd. and Disc Drive has reopened after authorities were called there to investigate a crash on Friday morning.More >>
Happy December! That means lots of festive fanfare for the holidays! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The National Weather Service says a fast moving cold front will move into the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing wind, some snow, and much colder temperatures.More >>
