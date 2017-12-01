Salute & Support Veterans Fundraising Raffle - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Salute & Support Veterans Fundraising Raffle

The Veterans Guest House in Reno has announced their “Salute & Support Veterans Fundraising Raffle,” which offers the chance for entrants to win $7,500 and can be entered in for a $100 donation. 

The raffle will go until noon Saturday, December 9, and only 500 tickets will be sold.

All raffle proceeds support the Veterans Guest House.

 Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.veteransguesthouse.org. You must be 21 to purchase a ticket. 

You can also purchase a ticket in person at the following locations: the Flag Store at 155 Glendale Ave. in Sparks; PJs & Co, Restaurant & Salon at 1590 S. Wells Ave in Reno; St. Ives Florist at 700 S. Wells Ave. in Reno; Steve’s Army Surplus at 3000 Mill St. in Reno and the Veterans Guest House at 880 Locust St. in Reno.

Winning tickets will be drawn Saturday, December 9th during halftime of the Army vs. Navy Football Game Party at the Veterans Guest House. The party starts at noon.

