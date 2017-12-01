World AIDS Day: Getting Tested is Key

December 1st marks World AIDS Day, a campaign aimed at raising awareness, removing the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and stopping transmission.

Austin Porsvorg, a Community Health Worker with Northern Nevada HOPES says, "There are currently 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with H.I.V. One in seven people do not know they're currently infected, and they account for 20% of all new infections throughout the year."

In Washoe County, there were 35 cases of HIV infection last year, along with 14 AIDS cases--the final end stage of HIV. Eight of those AIDS cases were newly diagnosed with HIV--meaning those patients were tested late in their infections and were unknowingly infected for years beforehand.

We spoke to one local man, Tyler Wood, who was diagnosed with H.I.V in January. He unknowingly contracted the virus in October of 2016 and did not show any symptoms. Wood says he listened to his instinct, to be on the safe side, and got tested at Northern Nevada Hopes.

His test came back positive. Initially, he was in shock but has since come to acceptance of his status, and with antiretroviral drugs, has an undetectable viral load.

He urges everyone on World AIDS Day to get tested and know your status. See the full story, above.

Northern Nevada Hopes offers free HIV and Hepatitis C testing Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. To learn more about their testing services, click here.