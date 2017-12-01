Where Share Your Christmas Donations Go

Thinking of donating at Share Your Christmas, but don't have time to run to the store? This year, a cash or check donation might be even better.

Food banks have much more purchasing power than the rest of us, so every dollar stretches farther. But one of the charities benefiting from the drive this year, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, needs money for a different reason. The Douglas County-based food closet is fundraising to build a new facility, to better serve the 1,000 clients it helps each month.

Right now the CVCFC is stuck storing their food far off-site and then trying to cram their clients into a tiny distribution center. On any given day, workers say they can't fit their clients in the lobby.

"We need to be able to serve our clients with dignity and get them out of the weather when they come to get food," Food Closet Managing Director Sarah Sanchez said. "We don't have a restroom to offer them, and so we really want to be able to provide a better service to them, and do better with what we have."

The new facility will allow them to store and distribute in the same place, along with adding a kitchen and a learning center to help clients learn how to cook healthy meals. To build it, the CVCFC needs $1.4 million, and they're a little more than a third of the way there.

So, needless to say, monetary donations are most welcome this year, but food donations are always welcome, too. Food Closet officials say they always need meal staples like rice, pasta, tomato sauce, peanut butter, and jelly. Other food banks say they need items like tuna, canned soups, beans, and canned vegetables. All locations will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys for local kids in need.

Alongside the Food Closet, donations made at Share Your Christmas will benefit: the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, FISH, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Toys for Tots, and Project Santa Claus.

You can take donations to Share Your Christmas on December 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Channel 2 will have teams collecting food, money, and toy donations at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, and the Governor's Mansion in Carson City.

To learn more about the other organizations benefiting from Share Your Christmas, tune in for Face the State this weekend. It's airing Saturday at 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.