Man Killed in Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash on McCarran Near Prater & Nichols

Sparks police have reported a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash has caused southbound McCarran to close from Prater to Nichols Blvd.

The man is described as in his sixties, and was crossing McCarran with a shopping cart in an unmarked area when he was struck by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time, and both drivers are cooperating with law enforcement.

This story will be updated with details as they become known.