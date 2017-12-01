Historic Year for the Nevada National Guard

2017 has been a historic year for the Nevada Air and Army National Guard. The Nevada National Guard activated more personnel this year for stateside response missions than any other year in history.

It all started in January, when heavy storms led to flooding in the Truckee Meadows. A few months later came the snow melt in spring. Excess water from the Sierra created flood waters in Lemmon Valley that prompted a major disaster declaration from President Trump. The Nevada National Guard stepped in for what was the state's largest natural disaster response in history.

"140 soldiers and airmen responded,” said Tech. Sgt. Emerson Marcus. “The guard helped Washoe County construct a 4 mile HESCO wall at Lemmon Valley to help residents with the rising flood waters."

The flood response continued in the second half of the year, only this time in places like Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico where multiple hurricanes ripped through U.S. communities.

“In Puerto Rico, the communications team went there and established communications for the residents. Some of them who weren't even able to communicate back home and let their family members know in the states that they were okay,” said Marcus.

Establishing communication continued in October during the Sonoma County fires. This was the guard’s first major support on a northern California fire since July when they helped to battle multiple fires from the air.

“Aviation units, transportation units and we have military police who can help local law enforcement and those three elements have really been put to the test this year,” said Marcus.

The Nevada Guard's next big effort will be this month during the Las Vegas New Year's Eve celebration. Guardsman will double their presence from the year prior in response to the deadly mass shooting that took place in October.

The Nevada Guard's historic year of domestic response interestingly enough comes at a time when overseas deployment is down. In fact, as of Friday, all members of the Nevada National Guard are here in the country.