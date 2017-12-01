Local Vendors Team Up For Holiday Marketplace

The Flag Store sells a wide range of Nevada-made products, and it is opening its doors to many of those local vendors, Saturday. 18 companies will set up shop for the Ninth Annual "Made in Nevada Holiday Marketplace."

"It's a great shopping environment for people because they can actually talk to the people that make the stuff," Marty Smith, Owner of The Flag Store said. "They can taste it, they can drink it, and it's just a whole lot of fun."

Smith expects as many as 2,500 customers to come through his store for the event. They will have a lot to choose from. Christine O'Malley is the co-owner of Untamed Roots Skincare. The local business started about six months ago, and she says the holiday marketplace will give her some exposure.

"With all the skincare companies out there, it's good to get out and offer samples," O'Malley said. "They're able to use the products, fell them, smell them, find out what we're all about."

O'Malley expects the event to be a successful for people who want to buy their Christmas presents from local vendors, whether that is jelly from Lattin Farms, candy from Tahoe Toffee, or beer from Great Basin Brewery.

"Northern Nevadans, especially, they're looking for Nevada gifts," O'Malley said. "Made in Nevada has become a very large, popular thing here in the state."

"When they're here, they offer different things that maybe you wouldn't see anywhere else," Smith said.

Smith has to empty most of his items from The Flag Store in order to make room for the other vendors. He started this event to help other start-up companies get some extra business, but it helps his sales too.

"As it turns out, it's our number one retail day at our store also," Smith said. "So it's a win-win for everybody."

Most of these companies do not advertise, so the holiday marketplace opens them up to new customers, which could potentially help their businesses grow. It also gives people a one-stop shop to buy local.

"It just adds more and more jobs, the money stays here, and the list goes on and on but the most important thing is these people getting an opportunity to showcase their product," Smith said.

It also introduces different ma and pop business owners to each other, where they can discuss some of the tricks of the trade.

"We've learned so much from other vendors," O'Malley said. "You really get a chance to learn about their products and what has worked for them and what hasn't, and they're really open and welcoming."

The Made in Nevada Holiday Marketplace is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10AM to 4PM. The businesses include:

Tahoe Toffee, Great Basin Brewery, Italian Hearts, Killer Salsa, Nevada Brining, Sagebrush Soap, Tillies Gourmet Foods, Sierra Snow Soap, Wood-fire Roasted Coffee Co., Nevada Shape Gift Baskets, Mary Jean Kelso, Absurd Foods, Lattin Farms, Nevada Grown, Untamed Roots, Churchill Vineyards, Kimmie Candy, Jerky Junction, Battle Born Gourmet, Auntie D's.