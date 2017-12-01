Status of Our Snow Pack After a Mild November

Lake Tahoe is the fullest it's been for this time of year since the mid 1980's, and according to the National Weather Service, we would need to have more than one dry winter for us to go back into a drought like we were in a few years ago. It usually takes about three dry years for Lake Tahoe to deplete its storage. As far as the current snow season, our snow pack is doing quite well above 8,000 feet. Looking at the snow water equivalent, the Truckee Basin is 145 percent of normal and about the same in Carson and Walker. The Tahoe basin is at 64 percent, as it is lower in elevation.

The individual resorts are doing well above 8,000 feet too. Heavenly, Mt. Rose, and Squaw have double the amount of water at 8000 feet than they did last year. Right now Squaw has 26 inches of snow at the base of the upper mountain and zero at the lower base. At Mt. Rose, they have 34 inches at the upper portion of the mountain and 16 inches at the base.

As of now in Reno, we're a little over a tenth of an inch above normal for the water year. It's been a warm November with several days near 70 degrees and records broken for the month of November. We broke the daily record at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on the both of 26th and 23rd of November with temperatures in the lower 70's. The old record was in the upper 60's. Average high for the month of November is in the mid 50's.

Going forward, the Climate Prediction Center gives us a good chance for having an above normal December in terms of temperature and a good chance of a below average December in terms of precipitation.

It's too early to tell though how our snow pack will do by the end of spring. Last year didn't really get going until January. The first snow pack survey will be done around the first of the year.