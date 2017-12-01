Inmate Convicted of Killing Two Reno Girls Dies in Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Inmate Convicted of Killing Two Reno Girls Dies in Hospital

Posted: Updated:

An inmate, Ricky D. Sechrest, serving two death sentences for murder in the first degree of two Reno girls has died at the Carson Tahoe Hospital at the age of 56, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. 

On May 14, 1983 10-year-old Maggie Schindler and 9-year-old Carly Villa went missing from Meadowood after being dropped off to ice skate. Their bodies would later be discovered covered in loose dirt at Logomarsino Canyon, a remote area in east Reno, according to court documents. 

Sechrest would later give a statement on the killings to Sparks police while being questioned for an unrelated larceny charge. 

A jury convicted Sechrest of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first degree kidnapping. He received two death sentences, one for each count of murder, and was additionally sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the kidnapping charges.

