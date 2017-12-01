First-Term Nevada Congressman Asked to Step Down in Light of Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to the Associated Press, a Nevada, first-term congressman, Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen, is being asked to step down following allegations of sexual harassment.

BuzzFeed News reported that Kihuen allegedly made multiple sexual advances on his 2016 campaign's finance director. Her name has been withheld from the BuzzFeed article at her request.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan commented that House members and candidates should be held to the highest standard, and that anyone guilty of sexual harassment or assault should not hold elected office. He adds, "Congressman Kihuen should resign."

“The staff member in question was a valued member of my team," said Kihuen. "I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable. I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am, but I want to make it clear that I don’t recall any of the circumstances she described. I was raised in a strong family that taught me to treat women with the utmost dignity and respect. I have spent my fifteen years in public service fighting for women’s equality, and I will continue to do so.”

