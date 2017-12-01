First-Term Nevada Congressman Asked to Step Down in Light of Sex - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

First-Term Nevada Congressman Asked to Step Down in Light of Sexual Harassment Allegations

Posted: Updated:

According to the Associated Press, a Nevada, first-term congressman, Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen, is being asked to step down following allegations of sexual harassment.

BuzzFeed News reported that Kihuen allegedly made multiple sexual advances on his 2016 campaign's finance director. Her name has been withheld from the BuzzFeed article at her request. 

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan commented that House members and candidates should be held to the highest standard, and that anyone guilty of sexual harassment or assault should not hold elected office. He adds, "Congressman Kihuen should resign."

“The staff member in question was a valued member of my team," said Kihuen. "I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable. I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am, but I want to make it clear that I don’t recall any of the circumstances she described. I was raised in a strong family that taught me to treat women with the utmost dignity and respect. I have spent my fifteen years in public service fighting for women’s equality, and I will continue to do so.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.