NWS: Cold Front to Move Into Region Saturday

The National Weather Service says a fast moving cold front will move into the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing wind, some snow, and much colder temperatures.



Here are the key points -



* Timing: Increasing south southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 to 50 mph Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, switching to west northwest and diminishing some on Sunday.



Light snow for the Sierra starting late Saturday afternoon, continuing into Sunday. Period of light snow for western Nevada cities Saturday night into Sunday morning, with scattered snow showers and lake effect snow continuing Sunday. Generally 1 to 3 inches is the maximum possible.



* Impacts: Wind impacts will be typical for the region with hazards to high profile vehicles on wind prone roads, increased turbulence for aviation, and rough water on lakes. Localized power interruptions are possible. Snowfall will likely be light but that can still accumulate on roads causing slick conditions and delays around the region including cities in western Nevada.



Flash freeze is possible on roads and sidewalks Sunday evening as temperatures drop rapidly.



* Confidence: High confidence that we'll see strong winds but only medium confidence on snowfall potential. Storms of this type are notoriously tricky to forecast snow even just two days out.



* Advice: Secure loose outdoor objects, canopies, holiday decorations by Saturday morning before winds pick up. Factor in some extra time for travel Saturday afternoon into Sunday due to wind and snow impacts. If snowfall does impact western Nevada roads Sunday morning, plan to double your typical drive time.

Ensure your car is ready for winter travel including carrying chains.

(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)