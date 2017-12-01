Game Wardens Seek Information in Bull Elk Poaching Case

Nevada Game Wardens need your help solving a bull elk poaching case that occurred last month north of the Thousand Springs Road between the Winecup Ranch and the Gambel Ranch.

“We believe the bull was shot sometime between Friday, November 17, and Sunday morning, November 19,” said Nick Brunson, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) Game Warden. “Another bull was shot and harvested in close proximity of the one that was left to waste.”

There is a $1,000 reward from Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information leading to a conviction of this crime. Witnesses may call OGT at (800) 992-3030 to report information on this or any other wildlife-related crime.

(Nevada Department of Wildlife contributed to this report.)