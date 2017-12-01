WinterFest Returns to Greater Nevada Field - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WinterFest Returns to Greater Nevada Field

As well as ice skating, the Greater Nevada Field has opened up their Holiday Express train, a custom narrated journey around the inside of the stadium, taking you on a mission from Reno to the North Pole. 

Guests will enjoy looking at over 200,000 Christmas lights as well as getting to take a photo with Santa in Santa's Village.

Holiday Express Train:

Friday and Saturdays: 5pm-9pm

Sundays: 4pm-7pm

Train Pricing: $10 per person

Santa Hours:

Friday and Saturdays: 5pm-9pm Sundays: 4pm-7pm

The ice rink will be open during those times so you and your family can enjoy a few hours skating before or after visiting Santa. 

For more information visit: www.WinterfestReno.com - Facebook.com/WinterFestReno

(WinterFest contributed to this article)

