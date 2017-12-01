Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI in Russia Investigation

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of making false statements to the FBI.

He appeared at a federal courthouse in Washington Friday morning before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras for a plea hearing.

A document filed with the court by the special counsel says that Flynn "did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations" to the FBI regarding his interaction with then-Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn has been under investigation for a wide range of allegations, including his lobbying work on behalf of Turkey, but the fact that he was charged only with a single count of making false statements suggests he is cooperating with Mueller's investigation in exchange for leniency.

Flynn's legal team recently stopped cooperating with the White House, which appeared to be a sign of an impending plea deal.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller's investigation. Mueller’s team announced charges in October against three other Trump campaign officials, former chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, and a former campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his own foreign contacts.

(CBS News, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)