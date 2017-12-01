October Casino Revenue Flat Statewide, Down on Las Vegas Strip

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip saw a 6% drop in revenue in October compared with the same month last year.

Data released by state regulators on Thursday show the casinos on the Strip took in almost $528.7 million from gamblers last month. That's about $34 million less than what they won in October 2016.

The report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board covered the month following the mass shooting that took place on the Strip.

Regulators, however, did not attribute the Strip revenue decrease exclusively to the shooting. Casinos faced a tough comparison going into October since it had one fewer weekend day than the same month last year.

Statewide, casinos in Nevada won about $988.8 million last month. The revenue remained practically flat over the year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)