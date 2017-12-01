'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of making false statements to the FBI.More >>
As well as ice skating, the Greater Nevada Field has opened up their Holiday Express train, a custom narrated journey around the inside of the stadium, taking you on a mission from Reno to the North Pole.More >>
The No. 2 Republican in the Senate says the GOP has the votes to pass a sweeping tax overhaul. That's the word on Friday from Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who told reporters, "We're confident in the 50 and we'd like to build on that."More >>
Jacobs Entertainment will release the plans sometime in 2018. The company has two dozen trademarks, including several that appear to be part of the Fountain District.More >>
For the last eight years during the holidays, downtown Carson City has been home to a community ice rink at Arlington Square.More >>
Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.More >>
Happy December! That means lots of festive fanfare for the holidays! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015, and although the defendant didn't deny shooting Steinle, he said it was an accident.The defense lawyer in the case remarked that the death of Steinle was an "incomprehensible tragedy" but also commented that the ruling was a vindication for immigrants.More >>
Police have identified the suspect in The Montage shooter incident as Lucas Stone, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after authorities entered his barricaded condo.More >>
