A Run for the New Age

The Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy will swear in 24 new officers tomorrow morning, but before they could be sworn in, they had to do the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Pride Run.

It was a 6 mile run starting at the Regional Training Complex on Spectrum Blvd. that took the cadets down Virginia St. through downtown Reno.

The class stopped under the Reno Arch for a traditional picture, and then continued to Idlewild Park until they reached the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial.

While at the memorial, cadets heard stories of officers who were lost in the line of duty and were reminded of the significance in their sacrifice.

Dammron Parsons, a cadet and soon to be Deputy Sheriff for Washoe County Sheriff's Office, said the run was a culmination of the last 20 weeks of training, but the memorial brought together everything they learned.

"Pretty sobering experience, but it also kind of drives home the points that they teach you at the academy," Parsons said. "You know a lot of things about officer survival and maintaining situational awareness, and basically what we got in this job for."

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen was at the Regional Training Complex to give the cadets some words of advice and see them off for their run. Allen says these runs are about the cadets taking pride in what they've accomplished to make it to their goal, but says personally, he takes the time to reminisce.

"Part of it takes me back to my first day back in 1990," Allen said. "I often reflect back on my career and the academy that I went through almost 28 years ago."

Parsons said he's always wanted to join the force, because he would always see his father in uniform. His dad was a Deputy Sheriff for Sacramento County, and now Parsons will become a Deputy Sheriff for Washoe County Friday morning.

"I feel proud to be a law enforcement officer, and I think everybody in the class feels the same way." Parsons said.