Breast Cancer 2 Bikini Update: Bootcamp for Barbara

Federal health officials say more than 22,500 people in Nevada have signed up for insurance through the online marketplace in the first two and a half weeks of open enrollment.More >>
Southern Nevada health officials say a young child has died from the flu. The department said it's the first reported death from the flu in the county this season but among 78 cases that have been reported.More >>
The American Heart Association released new hypertension guidelines last week - which means some of us have to watch our blood pressure more closely. Learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
A local car dealership presented a check to the Susan G. Komen Nevada on Friday.More >>
The 150 unit need is anticipated as Thanksgiving weekend approaches.More >>
Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.More >>
New guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure, adding 30 million Americans to those who have the condition, which now plagues nearly half of U.S. adults.More >>
President Donald Trump has picked a former top pharmaceutical and government executive be his Health and Human Services secretary.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
The Mammovan will be making stops in Reno during November. The screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.More >>
