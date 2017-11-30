Mexican National Found Not Guilty of Murder Charges in 2015 Fata - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mexican National Found Not Guilty of Murder Charges in 2015 Fatal Shooting of Kate Steinle

Posted: Updated:

According to the Associated Press, a Mexican national, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, has been found not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a woman, Kate Steinle, on a San Francisco pier. Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015, and although Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle, he said it was an accident. 

Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation at the time of Steinle's death. President Donald Trump used the case as an example of why the country needs tougher immigration policies during his campaign.

The San Francisco sheriff's department had released Zarate from jail before the shooting, despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. They say San Francisco's status as a "sanctuary city" limits their cooperation with US immigration authorities.

Zarate's defense lawyer, Francisco Ugarte, remarked that the death of Steinle was an "incomprehensible tragedy" but also commented that the ruling was a vindication for immigrants. Ugarte also said the case was used "to foment hate" and used "to catapult a presidency along that philosophy of hate of others." He said the immigration status of defendant had no relevance to the case, and the verdict was a correct reflection of what transpired.  

A spokesman for the San Francisco district attorney, Alex Bastian, says the acquittal of a Mexican man in a high-profile killing was not the verdict they had hoped for, but that prosecutors would respect the jury's decision.
  
Jurors did find Zarate guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge that carries a sentence of 16 months to 3 years.
   

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

