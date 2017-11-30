Seeing Through The Fog This Winter Season

With a bird's eye view, fog can be really neat to look at and can be thought of as a cloud that forms right above the surface. The Truckee area sees a lot of it throughout the year, especially during the winter season.

"It's in a valley surrounded by many mountains, and there's also the water that flows through Martis creek and Truckee river," said Meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf.

Fog requires a lot of moisture at the surface. Either from a body of water or from rain or snow. According to the National Weather Service, fog is more common in the months when there is snow on the ground than the months without snow. What makes Truckee unique is its proximity to the mountains and Martis creek. Cold air tends to funnel into the Truckee area, and when an inversion sets up, the cold air has a hard time leaving.

Fog typically forms at night when temperatures are cool, skies are clear, and winds are light. It usually clears out mid morning around 10am. If temperatures are cold enough, freezing fog forms.

"When it's below freezing sometimes the fog is thick enough to form a thin layer of ice on the pavement," said Deutschendorf.

Fog will also lower visibility, and in that case you'll want to turn your low beams on.

"Fog will reflect the high beams right back into you, so having low beams and fog lamps on is preferred," said Deutschendorf.

Now that we have more water in storage and on the ground, we've seen a lot of fog around Tahoe lately. It tends to happen when we have a warm layer of air moving over a slightly-cooler lake. Which means, if it's foggy at the lake, there's a good chance we have an inversion.