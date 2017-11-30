FAA, NTSB Investigate Helicopter Crash at Truckee Tahoe Airport - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FAA, NTSB Investigate Helicopter Crash at Truckee Tahoe Airport

Courtesy: Truckee Tahoe Airport Courtesy: Truckee Tahoe Airport

The Truckee Tahoe Airport says the FAA and the NTSB are both investigating Thursday’s light helicopter crash. 

Authorities say the R22 light helicopter crashed at the east end of the airport, near Truckee Airport Road around 3:45 p.m. 

FAA records show that the helicopter is registered to Tumbleweed Leasing Company in Salt Lake City.

Representatives say two commercially rated pilots were transported via medevac helicopters to hospitals in Reno. 

The condition of the pilots remains unknown at the time of this writing. 

Authorities say it appears that the pilots were flight training at the time of the crash. 

