FAA, NTSB Investigate Helicopter Crash at Truckee Tahoe Airport

Lake Tahoe is the fullest it's been for this time of year since the mid 1980's, and according to the National Weather Service, we would need to have more than one dry winter for us to go back into a drought like we were in a few years ago. It usually takes about three dry years for Lake Tahoe to deplete its storage.More >>
Ricky D. Sechrest was serving two death sentences for the killing of 9-year-old Carly Villa and 10-year-old Maggie Schindler.More >>
Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen is alleged to have made multiple, sexual advances on his 2016 campaign's finance director.More >>
The National Weather Service says a fast moving cold front will move into the region Saturday into Sunday, bringing wind, some snow, and much colder temperatures.More >>
The Truckee Tahoe Airport says the FAA and the NTSB are both investigating Thursday’s light helicopter crash.More >>
Sparks Police say they have detained two suspects and are still looking for two others in connection with an armed robbery in the area of Baring and Goldy.More >>
The intersection of Vista Blvd. and Disc Drive has reopened after authorities were called there to investigate a crash on Friday morning.More >>
Happy December! That means lots of festive fanfare for the holidays! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Housing costs in Washoe County, both to buy and to rent, have been spiking over the last few years, with no signs of stopping. Part of the issue is a low supply of available housing driving costs up, but even when new homes go up, it's rare to see them priced for low- to middle-income families. Why? According to builders, it's due to a lot more than just greedy landlords.More >>
Jacobs Entertainment will release the plans sometime in 2018. The company has two dozen trademarks, including several that appear to be part of the Fountain District.More >>
