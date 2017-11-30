Helicopter Crashes at Truckee Tahoe Airport

According to the Truckee Tahoe Airport, a light helicopter crashed on the east side of the airfield at around 3:45pm with two people on board who were flown by separate medevac helicopters to Reno area hospitals in unknown condition.

They say airport staff, Truckee police and Truckee Fire responded to the incident within minutes. The FAA has been notified and will be investigating the crash tomorrow.

The helicopter shown in the attached image is the type of helicopter that crashed.

We will update this story with details as they become known.