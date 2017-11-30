Secret Witness Offers Reward for Info on Arson Case

Secret Witness is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect that lit a piece of furniture on fire in the Skyway at the Cal Neva Casino in downtown Reno.

The suspect is described as a male Caucasian adult in his 20’s or 30’s. He has dark hair. He was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, not tucked in, dark pants and white shoes that have three dark stripes on the side.



Anyone having information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com , or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.